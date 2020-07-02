All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:51 AM

2204 WINSLOW Court

2204 Winslow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Winslow Ct, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER FAMILY HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD THAT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND SCHOOLS. CONDITION IS GREAT
WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. DOWNSTAIRS ARE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS PLUS BIG FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND ENID WILL RUN BACKGROUND AND WRITE THE LEASE. TWO YEAR OR MORE LEASE IS REFERRED. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have any available units?
2204 WINSLOW Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 WINSLOW Court have?
Some of 2204 WINSLOW Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 WINSLOW Court currently offering any rent specials?
2204 WINSLOW Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 WINSLOW Court pet-friendly?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court offer parking?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court offers parking.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have a pool?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court does not have a pool.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have accessible units?
No, 2204 WINSLOW Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 WINSLOW Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 WINSLOW Court has units with dishwashers.

