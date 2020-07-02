2204 WINSLOW Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER FAMILY HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD THAT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND SCHOOLS. CONDITION IS GREAT

WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. DOWNSTAIRS ARE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS PLUS BIG FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND ENID WILL RUN BACKGROUND AND WRITE THE LEASE. TWO YEAR OR MORE LEASE IS REFERRED. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.