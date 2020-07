Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a friendly and established neighborhood. Zoned for exemplary schools: Forest Vista Elementary, Forestwood Middle School and Flower Mound Mound High. This home is conveniently located with easy access in and out of Flower Mound. Close to elementary and middle school, parks and walking trails. Updates include: Recent paint, recent carpet, new front and back doors, updated kitchen with granite countertops.