Home
/
Fate, TX
/
613 Fireberry Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM
613 Fireberry Drive
613 Fireberry Drive
Location
613 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 3 bedroom home on corner lot in highly sought after Woodcreek subdivision. Rooms and Guest bathroom paint updated to neutral - new photos coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have any available units?
613 Fireberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
Is 613 Fireberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Fireberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Fireberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
