All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 613 Fireberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
613 Fireberry Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

613 Fireberry Drive

613 Fireberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

613 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 3 bedroom home on corner lot in highly sought after Woodcreek subdivision. Rooms and Guest bathroom paint updated to neutral - new photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Fireberry Drive have any available units?
613 Fireberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
Is 613 Fireberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Fireberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Fireberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Fireberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Fireberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District