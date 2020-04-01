549 Laurel Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous two-story home located in Fate featuring a beautiful fireplace in the living and entertainment space. Sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and walk-in shower. Home boasts plush carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with a shed for additional storage. Come view this lovely home today!