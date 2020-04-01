All apartments in Fate
549 Laurel Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

549 Laurel Lane

549 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

549 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous two-story home located in Fate featuring a beautiful fireplace in the living and entertainment space. Sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and walk-in shower. Home boasts plush carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with a shed for additional storage. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Laurel Lane have any available units?
549 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 549 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 549 Laurel Lane's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
549 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 549 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 549 Laurel Lane offer parking?
No, 549 Laurel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 549 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 549 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 549 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 549 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
