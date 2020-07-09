All apartments in Fairview
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:12 PM

814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive

814 Barton Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

814 Barton Springs Dr, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unique opportunity for a fully furnished short term rental ranging from 3 to 12 months! Lovely three bedroom popular Oakmont plan is a very open floorplan located on a great lot! Kitchen open to family room and breakfast has all SS appliances and beautiful Avanza counters. Luxurious master bedroom and bath is split for privacy from bedrooms two and three. This Heritage Ranch property is fully furnished including ALL furniture, refrigerator, 3 TV's, cable, fiber equivalent high speed internet, dishes, towels, spices, cleaning supplies, linens, everything that you need to make this your short term home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 BARTON SPRINGS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

