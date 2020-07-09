All apartments in Fairview
421 Plumwood Way
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

421 Plumwood Way

421 Plumwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

421 Plumwood Way, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3.5 bath nestled in the quiet Cypress Crossing subdivision w park and trails. Beautiful floor plan featuring family room, kitchen, dinning, master suite and office down. Open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a large island. Spacious Master Suite with granite countertops, soaking tub, separate shower, and custom walk-in closet. 2nd floor features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Flex space, and Media room. All theatre equipment in the media room will stay! Home features a low-maintenance private backyard, covered patio and sprinkler system. Just miles from Lavon Lake and with easy access to Hwy 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Close to Allen outlet, Fairview Town Center and Allen Event Center. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Plumwood Way have any available units?
421 Plumwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 421 Plumwood Way have?
Some of 421 Plumwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Plumwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
421 Plumwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Plumwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Plumwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 421 Plumwood Way offer parking?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 421 Plumwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Plumwood Way have a pool?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 421 Plumwood Way have accessible units?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Plumwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Plumwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Plumwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

