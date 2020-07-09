421 Plumwood Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room pet friendly

4 bedroom 3.5 bath nestled in the quiet Cypress Crossing subdivision w park and trails. Beautiful floor plan featuring family room, kitchen, dinning, master suite and office down. Open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a large island. Spacious Master Suite with granite countertops, soaking tub, separate shower, and custom walk-in closet. 2nd floor features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Flex space, and Media room. All theatre equipment in the media room will stay! Home features a low-maintenance private backyard, covered patio and sprinkler system. Just miles from Lavon Lake and with easy access to Hwy 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Close to Allen outlet, Fairview Town Center and Allen Event Center. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.