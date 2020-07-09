All apartments in Fairview
397 Fairlanding Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:14 AM

397 Fairlanding Avenue

397 Fairlanding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

397 Fairlanding Avenue, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Former Model Home, You Do Not Want To Miss This GEM! 5 Bedrooms (3 Downstairs),3 Baths, & Over-sized game room. This home also has SOLAR PANELS INSTALLED & ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER which will SAVE you money on your electric bills! You will love the chef's kitchen with upgraded granite, custom cabinets, large serving bar, and much more! Other upgrades include: Whole House Intercom,DuPure Water Filter. Close to 75, 121, Minutes from Allen Outlets, Hospitals,Whole Foods Market,The Best Shopping,Restaurants,Retail,Movie Theaters,Sports,& More! This home is in McKinney ISD with LOVEJOY ISD Buy-in. Come see it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have any available units?
397 Fairlanding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have?
Some of 397 Fairlanding Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Fairlanding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
397 Fairlanding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Fairlanding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 397 Fairlanding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 397 Fairlanding Avenue offers parking.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 Fairlanding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have a pool?
No, 397 Fairlanding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 397 Fairlanding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 Fairlanding Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Fairlanding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 Fairlanding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

