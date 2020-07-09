397 Fairlanding Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous Former Model Home, You Do Not Want To Miss This GEM! 5 Bedrooms (3 Downstairs),3 Baths, & Over-sized game room. This home also has SOLAR PANELS INSTALLED & ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER which will SAVE you money on your electric bills! You will love the chef's kitchen with upgraded granite, custom cabinets, large serving bar, and much more! Other upgrades include: Whole House Intercom,DuPure Water Filter. Close to 75, 121, Minutes from Allen Outlets, Hospitals,Whole Foods Market,The Best Shopping,Restaurants,Retail,Movie Theaters,Sports,& More! This home is in McKinney ISD with LOVEJOY ISD Buy-in. Come see it today before it's gone!