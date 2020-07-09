All apartments in Fairview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1050 Hart Road

1050 Hart Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Hart Rd, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great SHORT, SIX MONTHS, COUNTRY Home Lease Opportunity if your are building or selling a home. Set on 5 acres, back from the road in desirable FAIRVIEW! Lovejoy Schools. SHORT Term lease ONLY!
House known as 1050 Hart Road; approximately 1 acre surrounding it; and driveway access to Hart Rd. Does not include other structures (shed, pole barn, temporary house) or land of 1044 Hart Road.. Property is being re-platted and will be numbered as 1046 Hart Rd at some point.
EXCLUDE: Approx. 2.3 acres of south portion of lot, Approx. 1 acre of north portion of lot, Approx 25 ft of the west portion of lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Hart Road have any available units?
1050 Hart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1050 Hart Road have?
Some of 1050 Hart Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Hart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Hart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Hart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Hart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1050 Hart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Hart Road offers parking.
Does 1050 Hart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Hart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Hart Road have a pool?
No, 1050 Hart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Hart Road have accessible units?
No, 1050 Hart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Hart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Hart Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Hart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Hart Road does not have units with air conditioning.

