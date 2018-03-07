All apartments in Fair Oaks Ranch
29767 GRAND TURF

29767 Grand Turf · No Longer Available
Location

29767 Grand Turf, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Fair Oaks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the Golf Course. This one-story has 3 Bedrooms - 2 Baths and a large open kitchen. Beautiful, well maintained home in the desirable City of Fair Oaks Ranch. Shows Well; Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings & Lots of Light; Stone Fireplace (wood-burning) in Large Living Area; 16x10 Covered Patio; Master Suite with access to Patio; Master Bath has separate tub, shower and His/Her Vanities; 2nd Bath has Double Lavs; Large Closets; Kitchen with Breakfast Area; Walk-in Pantry; Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29767 GRAND TURF have any available units?
29767 GRAND TURF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
Is 29767 GRAND TURF currently offering any rent specials?
29767 GRAND TURF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29767 GRAND TURF pet-friendly?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF offer parking?
Yes, 29767 GRAND TURF offers parking.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF have a pool?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF does not have a pool.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF have accessible units?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF does not have accessible units.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF have units with dishwashers?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29767 GRAND TURF have units with air conditioning?
No, 29767 GRAND TURF does not have units with air conditioning.
