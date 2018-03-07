29767 GRAND TURF

Amenities

On the Golf Course. This one-story has 3 Bedrooms - 2 Baths and a large open kitchen. Beautiful, well maintained home in the desirable City of Fair Oaks Ranch. Shows Well; Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings & Lots of Light; Stone Fireplace (wood-burning) in Large Living Area; 16x10 Covered Patio; Master Suite with access to Patio; Master Bath has separate tub, shower and His/Her Vanities; 2nd Bath has Double Lavs; Large Closets; Kitchen with Breakfast Area; Walk-in Pantry; Lawn service included.