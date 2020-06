29521 NO LE HACE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

CLEAN AND EASY...LIKE NEW, JUST SET YOUR FURNITURE DOWN! POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! COMPLETELY RENOVATED (2018) TO INCLUDE ALL NEW INT/EXT PAINT, FLOORING, CABINETS, APPLIANCES, SINKS, COUNTERTOPS, BATHS, ETC.. HARD TO FIND GOLF COURSE LOT WITH A POOL, TERRIFIC BALCONY VIEWS OVERLOOKING HOLES 14/15 AT FAIR OAKS CC. BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED LARGE AND OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN. COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING SPARKLING POOL, MASONRY FENCE AFFORDS LOTS OF PRIVACY. HIGHLY RATED BOERNE ISD SCHOOLS.