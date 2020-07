Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool online portal cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar

Suburban convenience meets an upgraded, modern lifestyle at Village Green of Bear Creek. Our one and two bedroom apartments place you in the center of Euless, TX, and provide you with sought-after amenities and in-home features. Quality employers, great schools, and delicious dining are just beyond your doorstep, while inside your home you are treated to bright, airy layouts featuring vaulted ceilings and large closets. At Village Green of Bear Creek, you are invited to experience comfortable, modern apartment living.