Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:37 PM

904 Becker Drive

904 Becker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Becker Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home in excellent condition in HEB isd in a great neighborhood is ready to lease. Wood laminate floors, neutral paint & carpet, open floor plan with a nice kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Deck is ideal for folks who love outdoors. Spacious master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms. Ideal interior location with easy access to highways. Refrigerator included in rent. Photos are from previous listing. Bedrooms are have neutral paint. Applicant to verify all info incl schools, measurements. Applicant must sign forms incl application before a decision will be made. Refer to instructions in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Becker Drive have any available units?
904 Becker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Becker Drive have?
Some of 904 Becker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Becker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Becker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Becker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Becker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 904 Becker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Becker Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Becker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Becker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Becker Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Becker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Becker Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Becker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Becker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Becker Drive has units with dishwashers.

