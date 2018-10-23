904 Becker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story home in excellent condition in HEB isd in a great neighborhood is ready to lease. Wood laminate floors, neutral paint & carpet, open floor plan with a nice kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Deck is ideal for folks who love outdoors. Spacious master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms. Ideal interior location with easy access to highways. Refrigerator included in rent. Photos are from previous listing. Bedrooms are have neutral paint. Applicant to verify all info incl schools, measurements. Applicant must sign forms incl application before a decision will be made. Refer to instructions in documents.