902 Rusk Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom home in the heart of Euless! Vaulted ceiling in spacious living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Eat-in kitchen opens to living area. Fridge stays! Split bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Huge utility room with built-in cabinets. Good size backyard with new deck patio! Available for quick move-in. Only a block from Trinity HS and easy access to 183 or 121. Pets on a case by case basis. No agressive breeds considered.