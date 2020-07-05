All apartments in Euless
902 Rusk Drive

902 Rusk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Rusk Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom home in the heart of Euless! Vaulted ceiling in spacious living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Eat-in kitchen opens to living area. Fridge stays! Split bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Huge utility room with built-in cabinets. Good size backyard with new deck patio! Available for quick move-in. Only a block from Trinity HS and easy access to 183 or 121. Pets on a case by case basis. No agressive breeds considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Rusk Drive have any available units?
902 Rusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Rusk Drive have?
Some of 902 Rusk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Rusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Rusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Rusk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Rusk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 902 Rusk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Rusk Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Rusk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Rusk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Rusk Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Rusk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Rusk Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Rusk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Rusk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Rusk Drive has units with dishwashers.

