All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 814 Aransas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
814 Aransas Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:00 AM

814 Aransas Drive

814 Aransas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

814 Aransas Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FULLY REMODELED! Fantastic floor plan and 2 full baths in an area where most are only 1 bath. Granite counters with a glass mosaic backsplash in the kitchen, quartz counter with double sinks and large custom shower in master bath, separate laundry room with extra storage, and every room has a large walk-in closet! New HVAC, new windows, and attic insulation will keep your utility bills low. Back patio overlooks a large backyard with a sizeable shed for even more storage. 3 schools less than a mile away, including Trinity High School. You will not find a nicer home in the area, and every surface was touched in the recent remodel with too many items to list. This house will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Aransas Drive have any available units?
814 Aransas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Aransas Drive have?
Some of 814 Aransas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Aransas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Aransas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Aransas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 Aransas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 814 Aransas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 Aransas Drive offers parking.
Does 814 Aransas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Aransas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Aransas Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Aransas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Aransas Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Aransas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Aransas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Aransas Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary