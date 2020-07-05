814 Aransas Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FULLY REMODELED! Fantastic floor plan and 2 full baths in an area where most are only 1 bath. Granite counters with a glass mosaic backsplash in the kitchen, quartz counter with double sinks and large custom shower in master bath, separate laundry room with extra storage, and every room has a large walk-in closet! New HVAC, new windows, and attic insulation will keep your utility bills low. Back patio overlooks a large backyard with a sizeable shed for even more storage. 3 schools less than a mile away, including Trinity High School. You will not find a nicer home in the area, and every surface was touched in the recent remodel with too many items to list. This house will not last long!