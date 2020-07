Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex gem located in a fantastic location. Recent (2018) updates include granite counter tops, new carpet, new cabinets, new tile, new fireplace surround and new SS appliances and more. 2inch blinds throughout. Great neighborhood close to schools. Backyard has fenced in grass area, a storage building and fenced in parking.