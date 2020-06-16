All apartments in Euless
708 Essex Place

708 Essex Place · No Longer Available
Location

708 Essex Place, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Euless TX - This duplex is peaceful oasis that you are sure to fall in love with. This property has 2 master suites, one with access to a private patio. The bedroom has a bathroom with a garden tub and plenty of natural light The perfect set-up for a stress-free bath. The full-size washer and dryer connections are off kitchen. The open concept kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances with an adorable breakfast nook. Bamboo curtains throughout add a touch of the orient to this home. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining complete with a nice size wooden deck to sit out and enjoy the evening with family and friends. There is a great view of the private driveway from the kitchen. Make an appointment to see this unique duplex in Euless today.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Application fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all upon move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2891100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Essex Place have any available units?
708 Essex Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Essex Place have?
Some of 708 Essex Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 708 Essex Place currently offering any rent specials?
708 Essex Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Essex Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Essex Place is pet friendly.
Does 708 Essex Place offer parking?
No, 708 Essex Place does not offer parking.
Does 708 Essex Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Essex Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Essex Place have a pool?
No, 708 Essex Place does not have a pool.
Does 708 Essex Place have accessible units?
No, 708 Essex Place does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Essex Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Essex Place does not have units with dishwashers.

