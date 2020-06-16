708 Essex Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Euless TX - This duplex is peaceful oasis that you are sure to fall in love with. This property has 2 master suites, one with access to a private patio. The bedroom has a bathroom with a garden tub and plenty of natural light The perfect set-up for a stress-free bath. The full-size washer and dryer connections are off kitchen. The open concept kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances with an adorable breakfast nook. Bamboo curtains throughout add a touch of the orient to this home. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining complete with a nice size wooden deck to sit out and enjoy the evening with family and friends. There is a great view of the private driveway from the kitchen. Make an appointment to see this unique duplex in Euless today.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for application to show. Application fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full months rent, $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all upon move in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2891100)