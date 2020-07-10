707 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully update 3 Bedroom 1 and half Bathroom home with a large yard and covered patio great for family gatherings. This home is located in a great location near Hwy 183 and 360 just minutes from DFW Airport. This home was recently updated with Fresh Paint, Laminate Flooring in the spacious living area, new carpet in all the bedrooms, updated lighting fixtures and outlets, Kitchen has stunning new granite countertops, sink, appliances (Dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator). Schedule your showing before this one is gone.