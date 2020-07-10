All apartments in Euless
Last updated April 27 2020

707 Broadway Avenue

Location

707 Broadway Avenue, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully update 3 Bedroom 1 and half Bathroom home with a large yard and covered patio great for family gatherings. This home is located in a great location near Hwy 183 and 360 just minutes from DFW Airport. This home was recently updated with Fresh Paint, Laminate Flooring in the spacious living area, new carpet in all the bedrooms, updated lighting fixtures and outlets, Kitchen has stunning new granite countertops, sink, appliances (Dishwasher, stove and Refrigerator). Schedule your showing before this one is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
707 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 707 Broadway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 707 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 707 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
No, 707 Broadway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 707 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 707 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 707 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.

