Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean and well maintained property. In the heart of all the conveniences. 5 minutes from the main American Airlines Campus. Less than 10 minutes from DFW airport. Minutes to shopping, restaurants and sporting venues. Agent and or tenant to verify all information including schools, square footage. $45 application fee per adult 18 and over.