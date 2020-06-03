All apartments in Euless
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:20 AM

702 Jones Street

702 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Jones Street, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Great three bedroom two bath home with large covered patio and yard. Ceramic tile throughout all living areas. Nicely sized eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets open to family room. Updated bathrooms. Extra storage in laundry room. Comes with refrigerator. Across from elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Jones Street have any available units?
702 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Jones Street have?
Some of 702 Jones Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 702 Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 Jones Street offers parking.
Does 702 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 702 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Jones Street has units with dishwashers.

