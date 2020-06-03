702 Jones Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great three bedroom two bath home with large covered patio and yard. Ceramic tile throughout all living areas. Nicely sized eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets open to family room. Updated bathrooms. Extra storage in laundry room. Comes with refrigerator. Across from elementary school!