702 Jones Street

Great three bedroom two bath home with large covered patio and yard. Ceramic tile throughout all living areas. Nicely sized eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets open to family room. Updated bathrooms. Extra storage in laundry room. Comes with refrigerator. Across from elementary school!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
