69 Winchester Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous Townhome in North Euless. This townhome is assigned to Colleyville Schools and located in a great neighborhood next to the best park in Euless. Walk right out your front door to miles of walking and bike trials! Home itself has been upgraded with wood flooring, new paint, new countertops, and new carpet. Loft style master bedroom is HUGE. Why rent an apartment when you get this one bedroom loft and have two parking spaces and a backyard?? Landlord pays for the water and trash bill so your only utility will be electricity. Come check this place out!