Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOW 3-2-2 GREAT ONE STORY ON QUIET CUL DE SAC TUCKED AWAY BUT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES AWAY FROM DFW AIRPORT, AA HDQ AND TRAINING CENTER AND HWYS. WOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MEDITERRANEAN TEXTURED WALLS,HUGE WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM,LARGE COVERED BACK PORCH,WITH MAINTENANCE FREE BACKYARD. 5 MINS. TO AIRPORT AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS 183 - 360 - 121

LISTING AGENT IS OWNER OF THE PROPERTY