Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Completely updated 4BR, 2 living home with tile floors thru out. Beautiful fireplace in living room, spacious Dining open to Kitchen with new cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have fans, corner accent lights, and spacious closets. Garage was converted to a gameroom. Workshop-Garage in the back is not included. Landlord may consider adding it into lease for an extra cost.