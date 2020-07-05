54 Abbey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful townhome in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, with easy access to Hwy 360 & Hwy 121 just minutes from DFW Airport. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a pass through window to dining room. Open concept with a beautiful corner fireplace for cozy evenings. Bedrooms are on 2nd floor with updated bathroom featuring beautiful ceramic tile tub surround and marble counter with double sinks. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. Relax in open fenced patio. Enjoy summertime at the community pool & take advantage of nature trails at Bob Eden Park. Pets on a case by case basis.