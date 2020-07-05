All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 54 Abbey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
54 Abbey Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:43 AM

54 Abbey Road

54 Abbey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

54 Abbey Road, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful townhome in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, with easy access to Hwy 360 & Hwy 121 just minutes from DFW Airport. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a pass through window to dining room. Open concept with a beautiful corner fireplace for cozy evenings. Bedrooms are on 2nd floor with updated bathroom featuring beautiful ceramic tile tub surround and marble counter with double sinks. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. Relax in open fenced patio. Enjoy summertime at the community pool & take advantage of nature trails at Bob Eden Park. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Abbey Road have any available units?
54 Abbey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Abbey Road have?
Some of 54 Abbey Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Abbey Road currently offering any rent specials?
54 Abbey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Abbey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Abbey Road is pet friendly.
Does 54 Abbey Road offer parking?
No, 54 Abbey Road does not offer parking.
Does 54 Abbey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Abbey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Abbey Road have a pool?
Yes, 54 Abbey Road has a pool.
Does 54 Abbey Road have accessible units?
No, 54 Abbey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Abbey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Abbey Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary