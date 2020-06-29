All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
513 Stonewall Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 Stonewall Dr

513 Stonewall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 Stonewall Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd281280a0 ----
Quiet, Established Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, a large living area with a breakfast nook, open kitchen, 1 car garage, storage building, and shade trees. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Stonewall Dr have any available units?
513 Stonewall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Stonewall Dr have?
Some of 513 Stonewall Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Stonewall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
513 Stonewall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Stonewall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Stonewall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 513 Stonewall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 513 Stonewall Dr offers parking.
Does 513 Stonewall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Stonewall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Stonewall Dr have a pool?
No, 513 Stonewall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 513 Stonewall Dr have accessible units?
No, 513 Stonewall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Stonewall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Stonewall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

