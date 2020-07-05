511 Parsley Lane

Amenities
Text questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 3Bedrooms 2Bath 2garage. Great, quiet neighborhood in Grapevine - Colleyville School District (GCISD). Lovely well kept home, updated appliances, tile, fixtures. Centrally located in the mid cities. Back Yard: Great size fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets. Master Suite w walk in closet. Renter pays utilities. Refrigerator can be included. Property available for move in Sept 3rd 2019. V. Good credit and 4x Income to rent required.