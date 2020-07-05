All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
511 Parsley Lane
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:12 PM

511 Parsley Lane

511 Parsley Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

511 Parsley Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Text questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 3Bedrooms 2Bath 2garage. Great, quiet neighborhood in Grapevine - Colleyville School District (GCISD). Lovely well kept home, updated appliances, tile, fixtures. Centrally located in the mid cities. Back Yard: Great size fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets. Master Suite w walk in closet. Renter pays utilities. Refrigerator can be included. Property available for move in Sept 3rd 2019. V. Good credit and 4x Income to rent required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Parsley Lane have any available units?
511 Parsley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Parsley Lane have?
Some of 511 Parsley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Parsley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
511 Parsley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Parsley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Parsley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 511 Parsley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 511 Parsley Lane offers parking.
Does 511 Parsley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Parsley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Parsley Lane have a pool?
No, 511 Parsley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 511 Parsley Lane have accessible units?
No, 511 Parsley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Parsley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Parsley Lane has units with dishwashers.

