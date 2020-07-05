511 Parsley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Text questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 3Bedrooms 2Bath 2garage. Great, quiet neighborhood in Grapevine - Colleyville School District (GCISD). Lovely well kept home, updated appliances, tile, fixtures. Centrally located in the mid cities. Back Yard: Great size fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets. Master Suite w walk in closet. Renter pays utilities. Refrigerator can be included. Property available for move in Sept 3rd 2019. V. Good credit and 4x Income to rent required.