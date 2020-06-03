All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 BROWNSTONE Street

509 Brownstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 Brownstone Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All spiffed up and ready for IMMEDIATE move-in! Updated kitchen & both baths,recent interior paint, neutral carpet, easy care laminate in den and ceramic tile in heavy traffic areas. Very large covered patio. Fenced rear yard. Ncie neighborhood. Includes washer & dryer & frig. Excellent location, convenient to shopping, elementary school, DFW Airport & more! Tenant's Agent or prospective tenant to verify schools and all other info shown. One SMALL pet with owner approval - must provide vet records showing breed, weight & shot records. $500 pet deposit, $250 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have any available units?
509 BROWNSTONE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have?
Some of 509 BROWNSTONE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 BROWNSTONE Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 BROWNSTONE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 BROWNSTONE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 BROWNSTONE Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 BROWNSTONE Street offers parking.
Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 BROWNSTONE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have a pool?
No, 509 BROWNSTONE Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have accessible units?
No, 509 BROWNSTONE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 BROWNSTONE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 BROWNSTONE Street has units with dishwashers.

