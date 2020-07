508 Tarragon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning GCISD, freshly painted interior, new lights, no allergy concerns in this carpet free home, 3 generous sized split bedrooms. Open concept spacious dining, kitchen & living with vaulted ceilings. Bay window dining opens into kitchen with long serving island bar, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, refinished cabinets & farm sink. Master suite updated with oversized shower, granite vanity, stained cabinets, mirrors, hardware & large walk in closet. Hall bath has granite vanity. Beautiful private backyard with covered porch and large entertainment deck shaded by mature maple tree. New photos coming, make ready almost completed