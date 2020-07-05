All apartments in Euless
507 Stonewall Drive
507 Stonewall Drive

507 Stonewall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Stonewall Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Listing agent is owner. 3 bedroom, one bath, one car garage, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with gas stove. Pantry in kitchen, Bathroom updated with new flooring, new tile surround. Large storage building in backyard. Dishwasher, disposal, water line for fridge, covered front porch. Close to Euless Family center that offers water park, basketball gym, weight room, indoor pool, and more. Apply online at Zumper. Prefer credit score over 600 but will consider others if you want to apply. Prefer 2 year lease but will do less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Stonewall Drive have any available units?
507 Stonewall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Stonewall Drive have?
Some of 507 Stonewall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Stonewall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Stonewall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Stonewall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Stonewall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 507 Stonewall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Stonewall Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Stonewall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Stonewall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Stonewall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 507 Stonewall Drive has a pool.
Does 507 Stonewall Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Stonewall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Stonewall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Stonewall Drive has units with dishwashers.

