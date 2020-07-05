507 Stonewall Drive

Amenities

Listing agent is owner. 3 bedroom, one bath, one car garage, fenced yard. Updated kitchen with gas stove. Pantry in kitchen, Bathroom updated with new flooring, new tile surround. Large storage building in backyard. Dishwasher, disposal, water line for fridge, covered front porch. Close to Euless Family center that offers water park, basketball gym, weight room, indoor pool, and more. Apply online at Zumper. Prefer credit score over 600 but will consider others if you want to apply. Prefer 2 year lease but will do less.