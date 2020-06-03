All apartments in Euless
416 Dominion Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:50 PM

416 Dominion Drive

416 Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Dominion Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home with many upgrades. Fairfield floor plan with game room, media & half bath on 2nd floor. Upgrades include bamboo wood flooring, 18 x 18 tile, luxury kitchen including double ovens, gas cooktop & granite countertops. Master bedroom down with large master bathroom. Tray ceilings in formal dining room & entry. Landscaped stone border, lights, large pergola with swing & bar on 10 ft.x 28ft. patio. Whole house surge protection. Tenant & Agent to verify measurements & schools.
Optional Products & Services:
1. Lawn Service for $100 per month.
2. Appliances Rental (Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer) for $75 per month
3. Media Room Equipment (Screen, Projector, Speaker, Receiver) for $200 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Dominion Drive have any available units?
416 Dominion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Dominion Drive have?
Some of 416 Dominion Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Dominion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Dominion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Dominion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Dominion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 416 Dominion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Dominion Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Dominion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Dominion Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Dominion Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Dominion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Dominion Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Dominion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Dominion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Dominion Drive has units with dishwashers.

