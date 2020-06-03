416 Dominion Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home with many upgrades. Fairfield floor plan with game room, media & half bath on 2nd floor. Upgrades include bamboo wood flooring, 18 x 18 tile, luxury kitchen including double ovens, gas cooktop & granite countertops. Master bedroom down with large master bathroom. Tray ceilings in formal dining room & entry. Landscaped stone border, lights, large pergola with swing & bar on 10 ft.x 28ft. patio. Whole house surge protection. Tenant & Agent to verify measurements & schools.

Optional Products & Services:

1. Lawn Service for $100 per month.

2. Appliances Rental (Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer) for $75 per month

3. Media Room Equipment (Screen, Projector, Speaker, Receiver) for $200 per month