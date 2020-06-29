All apartments in Euless
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:33 PM

414 Teal Wood Lane

414 Teal Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

414 Teal Wood Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Property available 7-1-20. Partially furnished 3-2.5-2 in Euless! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Great home on spacious lot, relaxing front porch sitting area, beautiful wainscoting, built-ins, charming baths, mud room & so much more! Two spacious living areas, two woodburning fireplaces, nice formal dining area, eat in kitchen with tiled counters, BI microwave & loads of storage. Huge 18x12 master suite has a private bath with plantation shutters & elegant mosaic tile. All bedrooms plus two full baths up, half bath down. Neutrals colors, sizable backyard, sprinkler system in a great location! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

