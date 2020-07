Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained half Duplex in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Property is convenient to shopping, dining, and highways. Includes updated bathroom, washer & dryer, fireplace, storage closet, lots of rear parking, master bedroom has separate vanity area. Tenant responsible for yard care. (Property occupied but can be made available as soon as possible)