Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house in a convenient location - Property Id: 132289



Recently remodeled home in a convenient location. Less than 1 mile away from freeway 183, easy access to freeway 121, 360, 161, 820, 30,...10 minutes drive to DFW airport. Title and laminate wood floor throughout, granite counter top, walk-in shower, luxury plumbing and appliances.... This is a must see !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132289

Property Id 132289



(RLNE4974166)