324 Lexington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! beautiful home in an established area features fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. Courtyard area in front, perfect for sitting outside and sipping coffee. Lots of windows with plantation shutters. Dedicated study upfront! 2 living areas! Family room with a wood-burning fireplace opens to the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with an island and a plethora of cabinet and counter space, island and farmhouse sink. Master suite has a large double shower, dual walk-in closets one includes a vanity mirror and table. Private backyard with a HUGE covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All of our leases participate in the HVAC filter program at $20 per month.