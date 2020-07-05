All apartments in Euless
324 Lexington Lane
324 Lexington Lane

324 Lexington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

324 Lexington Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! beautiful home in an established area features fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. Courtyard area in front, perfect for sitting outside and sipping coffee. Lots of windows with plantation shutters. Dedicated study upfront! 2 living areas! Family room with a wood-burning fireplace opens to the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with an island and a plethora of cabinet and counter space, island and farmhouse sink. Master suite has a large double shower, dual walk-in closets one includes a vanity mirror and table. Private backyard with a HUGE covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. All of our leases participate in the HVAC filter program at $20 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Lexington Lane have any available units?
324 Lexington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Lexington Lane have?
Some of 324 Lexington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
324 Lexington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Lexington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Lexington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 324 Lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 324 Lexington Lane offers parking.
Does 324 Lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Lexington Lane have a pool?
No, 324 Lexington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 324 Lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 324 Lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Lexington Lane has units with dishwashers.

When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
