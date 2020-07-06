All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 315 Brasher Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
315 Brasher Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

315 Brasher Lane

315 Brasher Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

315 Brasher Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Formal Dining, 1826 sqft. IMMACULATE Single home with
Extended covered patio with large backyard and trees. Stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Granite kitchen counter tops. Large living area. Formal dining. Master bed room with a private jetted tub with separate shower and huge walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Open floor plan. Energy efficient house. Wood burning gas fireplace with fake gas logs. Gas cook top, double oven Walking distance to elementary school. 5 mins from DFW airport. 183-121-360 and express way and highway accessible within a minute. Safe neighborhood. Accessible to Park and swimming pool in Wilshire. Available to view now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Brasher Lane have any available units?
315 Brasher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Brasher Lane have?
Some of 315 Brasher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Brasher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
315 Brasher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Brasher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 315 Brasher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 315 Brasher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 315 Brasher Lane offers parking.
Does 315 Brasher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Brasher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Brasher Lane have a pool?
Yes, 315 Brasher Lane has a pool.
Does 315 Brasher Lane have accessible units?
No, 315 Brasher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Brasher Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Brasher Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary