315 Brasher Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Formal Dining, 1826 sqft. IMMACULATE Single home with

Extended covered patio with large backyard and trees. Stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Granite kitchen counter tops. Large living area. Formal dining. Master bed room with a private jetted tub with separate shower and huge walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Open floor plan. Energy efficient house. Wood burning gas fireplace with fake gas logs. Gas cook top, double oven Walking distance to elementary school. 5 mins from DFW airport. 183-121-360 and express way and highway accessible within a minute. Safe neighborhood. Accessible to Park and swimming pool in Wilshire. Available to view now.