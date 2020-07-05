314 Julia Ln

Amenities

2019 newly-built luxury house in a newly-built community. Everything inside and outside is brand new, including the air condition, fridge, dish washer, oven, microwave, washing machine, dryer, etc. The new gym and pool in the community are supposed to open this year. Very convenient location, 1 minute driving to Highway 183 and 10, 8 minutes driving to the DFW airport. Close to bunch of restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment places, shopping malls, schools, public facilities, etc. Looking for 1 great roommate to share the house. Nonsmoker, No pets, No drugs, No couples, and a Non-drinker. Ideal setup for single Adults professionals or mature grad students. Applicants should be employed with NO criminal record.

Lots of fun activities coupled with the local sites & sounds in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex area: The Fort Worth Stockyard, Flags, Indoor Skydive, Paintball Center, Shooting gallery/Ranges, Galleria Mall, Fort Worth Zoo, The Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, The Dallas World Aquarium, and a variety of Cinemas. Dallas also has a variety of interesting Museums that's a must to visit.



All the utility bills are included. Below is the list you can expect.

• Brand new room.

• Just a few miles from DFW Airport.

• Close to Major freeways, 183 & 10. Excellent shopping areas, Golf courses, Sports venues, Gyms, UTA, etc.

• Spacious living area with couch and 55" Big Screen TV for relaxing!

• Use of Kitchen and all new Appliances, including air condition, fridge, oven, washer/dryer, etc.

• free street parking.

• Ceiling fans.

• Private closet.

• High Speed Internet/Wi-Fi

• The community gym and pool are supposed to open this year!

ALL the Comforts of Home!

Just $800/month for EVERYTHING listed! Standard Refundable Security Deposit of one month rent and Background check.



** If you are seriously interested (and assuming you're a legit tenant), please....

REPLY TO THIS POST via EMAIL FIRST, and put "rental" in the start of the Subject Line, and provide:

1. Your name / age

2. How soon you plan to move in

3. How many months would you like to stay?

4. Phone number you can be reached at, etc.

5. And tell me a little bit about yourself, and include a pic if possible!



** Please use email first. If needed, you can reach me via text, at: (seven6five)-2three7-one6nine3.



BY THE WAY, you may want to consider some of the other options in the area:

1. Low cost Hotel is around $2-3K+ per month.

2. Rent for a nice spacious apartment is over $1,400+ per month + utilities + Deposit + CREDIT CHECK + a 6-12mo contract required, etc.

3. My Home (includes Everything!) for only $800/mo., which is only about $26/day for that warm quiet friendly home atmosphere!