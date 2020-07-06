All apartments in Euless
313 Wilshire Dr

313 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Wilshire Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Euless - Nice and cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Euless. 1379 sq ft. Spacious bedrooms with decent size closets. Large kitchen open to the living room. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Electric Oven. Separate utility room has door to backyard and 2-car garage. Family room overlooks patio and backyard. Great Mid-Cities location near elementary school. Close to highways and shopping. HEB ISD.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of Euless to turn on the water.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas. Call Atmos Energy to turn on gas.

PARKING:

2 Car Garage

(RLNE4967007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Wilshire Dr have any available units?
313 Wilshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Wilshire Dr have?
Some of 313 Wilshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Wilshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 Wilshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Wilshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Wilshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 313 Wilshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 313 Wilshire Dr offers parking.
Does 313 Wilshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Wilshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Wilshire Dr have a pool?
No, 313 Wilshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 Wilshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 Wilshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Wilshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Wilshire Dr has units with dishwashers.

