313 Wilshire Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in Euless - Nice and cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Euless. 1379 sq ft. Spacious bedrooms with decent size closets. Large kitchen open to the living room. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Electric Oven. Separate utility room has door to backyard and 2-car garage. Family room overlooks patio and backyard. Great Mid-Cities location near elementary school. Close to highways and shopping. HEB ISD.



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water. Call the City of Euless to turn on the water.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas. Call Atmos Energy to turn on gas.



2 Car Garage



