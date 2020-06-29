3023 Hilltop Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Well maintained and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in the highly sought Colleyville-Grapevine ISD! Close to shopping, restaurants and highways. Home features engineered hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Updated kitchen features modern ceramic tiles, SS appliance and includes refrigerator. There is plenty of storage space and washer dryer connections in the hallway. Nest thermostat and ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Large backyard with storage closet. This home is a must see!