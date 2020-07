Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities carport parking

Between the new carpets and fresh coat of paint this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex has it all! Lovely high vaulted ceilings in entry and living room, bright kitchen with open layout into dinning room. Separate master bedroom from other guest 2 bedrooms. Covered carport parking in the rear room enough for 2 cars, storage shed in backyard, green space and so much more for you to see, schedule your tour today and make it yours tomorrow!