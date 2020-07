Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready! Much sought after Grapevine-Colleyville Schools. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with attached 2 car garage! This home has updates galore including: New woodlook vinyl throughout the living, bedrooms and baths; New Granite, sinks and faucets in Kitchen and Baths; Newly Painted Inside and Out; Large Updated Deck for relaxation or entertaining! Easy access to shopping and expressways.