Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Quaint 2 bedroom with ceramic tile in living areas. Excellent location in quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping and highways. 8 x 10 storage building. Landlord provides kitchen appliances to include refrigerator. Landlord provides yard mowing service. $45.00 Application fee per person 18+ apply on line at Century 21 Mike Bowman. Pets are case to case basis. Please text Listing Agent pet details (breed, sex, age, & weigh etc.)