2906 Lemon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Location and Great Schools...GCISD School District! 3 bedroom with large walk in closet, 2 bath, 2 car garage and a backyard. Minutes from DFW Airport and conveniently located between Ft Worth & Dallas, near shopping & entertainment. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18 that will be living on property

LISTING AGENT HAS OWNERSHIP AND IS A LICENSED REALTOR IN THE STATE OF TX

Pets considered on case by case basis. No cats please. Agents please have applicants fill out TAR Application and Rental Criteria found in Supplements - transaction desk