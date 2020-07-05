All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2906 Lemon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2906 Lemon Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:10 PM

2906 Lemon Lane

2906 Lemon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 Lemon Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location and Great Schools...GCISD School District! 3 bedroom with large walk in closet, 2 bath, 2 car garage and a backyard. Minutes from DFW Airport and conveniently located between Ft Worth & Dallas, near shopping & entertainment. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18 that will be living on property
LISTING AGENT HAS OWNERSHIP AND IS A LICENSED REALTOR IN THE STATE OF TX
Pets considered on case by case basis. No cats please. Agents please have applicants fill out TAR Application and Rental Criteria found in Supplements - transaction desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Lemon Lane have any available units?
2906 Lemon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 Lemon Lane have?
Some of 2906 Lemon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Lemon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Lemon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Lemon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Lemon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Lemon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Lemon Lane offers parking.
Does 2906 Lemon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Lemon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Lemon Lane have a pool?
No, 2906 Lemon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Lemon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2906 Lemon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Lemon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Lemon Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary