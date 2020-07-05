All apartments in Euless
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:40 AM

2713 Needles Street

2713 Needles Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Needles Street, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Upgraded home in highly Sought After Westpoint Addition Neighborhood in Beautiful Euless! Spacious, new wood & tile flooring throughout, no carpet. Granite, upgraded fixtures in kitchen & baths. Beautiful kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Split Floor Plan, with a Grand Decorative Mantle Framing Fireplace. Home Boasts High Ceilings, Lots of Windows Throughout. Extended Open Patio and covered storage building - enjoy summer Barbeques in large backyard. Excellent location, lots of shopping and dining close by. Less than 5 mins drive to 121, 183, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. Less than 15 mins to DFW Airport. Application fee $45. Income at least 3X rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Needles Street have any available units?
2713 Needles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Needles Street have?
Some of 2713 Needles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Needles Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Needles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Needles Street pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Needles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2713 Needles Street offer parking?
No, 2713 Needles Street does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Needles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Needles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Needles Street have a pool?
No, 2713 Needles Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Needles Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 Needles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Needles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Needles Street has units with dishwashers.

