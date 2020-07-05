2713 Needles Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Upgraded home in highly Sought After Westpoint Addition Neighborhood in Beautiful Euless! Spacious, new wood & tile flooring throughout, no carpet. Granite, upgraded fixtures in kitchen & baths. Beautiful kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. Split Floor Plan, with a Grand Decorative Mantle Framing Fireplace. Home Boasts High Ceilings, Lots of Windows Throughout. Extended Open Patio and covered storage building - enjoy summer Barbeques in large backyard. Excellent location, lots of shopping and dining close by. Less than 5 mins drive to 121, 183, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. Less than 15 mins to DFW Airport. Application fee $45. Income at least 3X rent.