2709 Stratford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction carport walk in closets

Completely rebuilt after 2018 fire. Gorgeous granite in kitchen and bath. SS appliances and 60.40 sink. 42 inch cabinets, pantry, ceramic back splash, pass thru to living with pendants. Fireplace with beautiful surround and mantle. High end laminate throughout (looks and sounds like wood). Master has walk in closet and separate vanity. Bedroom 2 would make an excellent office. Storage room. Oversize carport. Security lighting outside. GCISD !!! Close to 121, 360, 183, 114. This is a stunning townhome with everything new!