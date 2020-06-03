All apartments in Euless
2709 Stratford Court

Location

2709 Stratford Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
Completely rebuilt after 2018 fire. Gorgeous granite in kitchen and bath. SS appliances and 60.40 sink. 42 inch cabinets, pantry, ceramic back splash, pass thru to living with pendants. Fireplace with beautiful surround and mantle. High end laminate throughout (looks and sounds like wood). Master has walk in closet and separate vanity. Bedroom 2 would make an excellent office. Storage room. Oversize carport. Security lighting outside. GCISD !!! Close to 121, 360, 183, 114. This is a stunning townhome with everything new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

