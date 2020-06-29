All apartments in Euless
Location

2705 Stratford Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Cutest duplex on the cul-du-sac! Well-maintained, 2 story, 3BR, 2BA home in north Euless, located in top ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools. Includes stainless kitchen appliances including refrig & built-in wine fridge. Laminate wood floors in living and dining area. Freshly painted walls, trim and ceilings throughout the home. Fenced rear yard w hottub, wood deck & sprinkler system. Covered parking with gate in back. Close to DFW Airport, restaurants, shopping, easy access to Hwy 121 and near two great city parks. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Owner is a licensed Broker in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Stratford Court have any available units?
2705 Stratford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Stratford Court have?
Some of 2705 Stratford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Stratford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Stratford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Stratford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Stratford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Stratford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Stratford Court offers parking.
Does 2705 Stratford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Stratford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Stratford Court have a pool?
No, 2705 Stratford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Stratford Court have accessible units?
No, 2705 Stratford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Stratford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Stratford Court has units with dishwashers.

