2705 Stratford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Cutest duplex on the cul-du-sac! Well-maintained, 2 story, 3BR, 2BA home in north Euless, located in top ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools. Includes stainless kitchen appliances including refrig & built-in wine fridge. Laminate wood floors in living and dining area. Freshly painted walls, trim and ceilings throughout the home. Fenced rear yard w hottub, wood deck & sprinkler system. Covered parking with gate in back. Close to DFW Airport, restaurants, shopping, easy access to Hwy 121 and near two great city parks. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Owner is a licensed Broker in Texas.