All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2610 Knoll Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2610 Knoll Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2610 Knoll Trail

2610 Knoll Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2610 Knoll Trail, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This roomy 3 bedroom home in Euless features a large living room with fireplace and newer vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen opens into the living room and features a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. The 3 bedrooms are all spacious and the master bedroom has an attached bath. The large backyard features a patio. The home's exterior was painted earlier this year. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and is close to both schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, with a $500 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Knoll Trail have any available units?
2610 Knoll Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 2610 Knoll Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Knoll Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Knoll Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Knoll Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail offer parking?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail have a pool?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail have accessible units?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Knoll Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Knoll Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary