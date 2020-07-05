All apartments in Euless
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

2604 Cinnamon Court

2604 Cinnamon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Cinnamon Court, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Avail 12.10.19 Exemplary Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Nice and clean single story home with 3 bed 2 bath. Upgraded stainless steel appliances along with fans and lights New carpet recently changed in all bedrooms. Laminate flooring in living room. location is close to major freeways 360 and 121. Character and charm both in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

