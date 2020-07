Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home located in a great location in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Beautiful backyard with lovely wood deck. Lot has mature trees. Great size living area with wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. Kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and microwave. Master bath features 2 walk in closets, walk-in shower, garden tub and double vanity. If you are looking for great area to live this is the place to call home.