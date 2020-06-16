2406 Nettle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous four bedroom home has just been remodeled with new kitchen counter tops, sink, and flooring. The master bathroom has a new free standing shower, new bath tub, new vanity top & sink. Guest bath also remodeled. New carpet in all bedrooms, new ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. It offers a large deck in the backyard for relaxing or using your grill. Located in the sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Near shopping & major highways. You need to see this one today.