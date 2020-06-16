All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 25 2020 at 6:20 PM

2406 Nettle Lane

2406 Nettle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Nettle Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous four bedroom home has just been remodeled with new kitchen counter tops, sink, and flooring. The master bathroom has a new free standing shower, new bath tub, new vanity top & sink. Guest bath also remodeled. New carpet in all bedrooms, new ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. It offers a large deck in the backyard for relaxing or using your grill. Located in the sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Near shopping & major highways. You need to see this one today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Nettle Lane have any available units?
2406 Nettle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Nettle Lane have?
Some of 2406 Nettle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Nettle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Nettle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Nettle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Nettle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2406 Nettle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Nettle Lane offers parking.
Does 2406 Nettle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Nettle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Nettle Lane have a pool?
No, 2406 Nettle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Nettle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2406 Nettle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Nettle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Nettle Lane has units with dishwashers.

