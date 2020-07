Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful like new 2 story home in gated Enclave At Wilshire Park Community. 3 spacious bedrooms 2.1 bath.

Designer kitchen with quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash, beautiful modern light wood floors downstairs and like new carpet upstairs.

There is a neighborhood gate that opens up to the Euless Wilshire park with jogging trails, lake, playground area.

HOA maintains front and back yard.

Great central location!!