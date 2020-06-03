2307 Harrington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quite Cul-de-sac. Great value on home in GCISD Grapevine-Colleyville School district. Nice floor plan with large living area with vaulted ceilings plus master bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Covered porch over looking pool area. Two car garage with great storage area over garage. Lovely neighborhood. Quick access to major roads and DFW airport.